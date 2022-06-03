Kick off the summer right with some tasty BBQ and a chance to win great prizes!

Porter’s BBQ Battle for 2022 is in full swing! Summer is here and the BBQs have been fired up. We asked you to show us your grill skills and you’ve delivered! Photos have been pouring in! That means this battle is heating up just like the weather.

You’ve got 3 more weeks to prove you’re worthy of some great prizes. Who wouldn’t want to win a new grill and other fun prizes? That’s definitely a rhetorical question! Everyone loves to win free stuff. And you have to eat so you might as well grill up some tasty BBQ, and take a picture. That puts you well on your way to winning!

The contest goes through June 22nd. 1st prize is a Weber Spirit II E210 LP grill!

All you have to do is snap a picture, upload it to Facebook (make sure your post is set to public) with the hashtag #whatsgrillin, and be sure to tag Porter’s Mountain View Supply in the post. Simply grill and snap!

Be watching Porter’s Facebook page for updates each week and of course to scope out the competition. So what are you waiting for? Slap some meat on the grill and start your masterpiece!

And to show we’ve got your back, here are a few fabulous BBQ recipes from around the world to get you started.

We have some awesome hats to give away this weekend. Check them out! ⤵️ It’s the perfect sunny day grilling hat and an equally great conversation starter. 😁

The first 3 people to send us #whatsgrillin photos from the time this article is published win one very cool hat!

Father’s Day is coming up and you may be in the market for an excellent gift for dad. We know just the place for that. Visit Porter’s at 750 East Sunset Drive in Riverton and let Leo hook you up. They have everything dad could ever want all in one place!

In fact, from June 6th to the 10th at Porter’s you’ll find a giant tent sale filled with grills!