Juvenile non-fatally stabbed in Riverton over Easter weekend; RPD investigating

(Riverton, WY) – A 15-year-old male suffered “serious” injuries after he was stabbed on Saturday, April 8, according to the Riverton Police Department (RPD) call log report issued on April 10.

RPD responded to the call made around 6:30 AM Saturday morning, where it was discovered the young man was stabbed three times near the 200 block of Main Street, according to the report, which indicates he was also uncooperative with the officers when they arrived.

The injuries were severe enough that he was taken to the hospital.

Advertisement

The report also indicates that investigation will continue, and that multiple individuals have already been contacted/interviewed.

County 10 will share further information if it becomes available, however, updates may be sparse due to the difficulty of obtaining information on incidents involving minors.