Jury trial set for Riverton man involved in July firearm threat incident

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

(Riverton, WY) – The jury trial for 27-year-old Riverton man Gerald Frazer has been set for November 14, according to court documents filed on August 12.

The decision was made at his August 11 arraignment hearing, where Frazer pled “not guilty.”

Frazer is alleged to have forcibly entered a Riverton residence on June 7 and threatened an individual with a firearm, and to have held a second person at gunpoint moments later.

Frazer faces felony charges for aggravated assault and battery for the reported incident, as well as possession, manufacture or disposition of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent.

County 10 will provide more information on the case as it progresses, which can be found here.