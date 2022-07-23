Jury finds former law firm for Northern Arapaho Tribe ‘not guilty’ of conversion

(Lander, WY) – In 2019, the Northern Arapaho Tribe filed suit against the tribe’s former law firm of Baldwin, Crocker & Rudd P.C. and its managing partner, attorney Kelly Rudd.

In the evening hours of Friday, July 22, 2022 the jury of a five day trial beginning on Monday, July 18, found the defendants, Baldwin, Crocker & Rudd P.C. “not guilty” of conversion.

The trial was overseen by the Honorable Judge Thomas Campbell.

Advertisement

The plaintiffs were represented by Lucas Buckley and JoAnna Dewald of Hathaway and Kunz, and the defendants by Scott Ortiz and Zara Mason of Williams Porter Day & Neville.

According to court documents, the Tribe alleged that the defendant was “in possession of tribal documents which belong to the Tribe and which the Tribe has the legal right to possess.

“Though defendants may have obtained physical possession of the Tribe property lawfully the Tribe has clearly and repeatedly directed defendant to return that property and defend it has steadfastly refused,” the claim continued.

“By reason of the foregoing, the Tribe has been and will continue to be damaged by defendant’s conversion and an amount to be determined at trial.”

The Tribe further alleged that, “Upon information and belief the defendants possess over $1M of tribal funds and innumerable confidential and other Tribal documents. Defendant is currently exercising dominion over the Tribes property in a manner that is denying the Tribe and its right to use and enjoy that property and impeding the Tribe’s ability to protect its interests and provide much needed services to its Tribal members.”

Advertisement

After deliberation that went past 8:00 PM Friday evening, the jury ultimately found the claims unwarranted, and the defendants “not guilty.”