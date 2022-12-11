Jury finds Dubois father, two adult sons ‘guilty’ of numerous Game and Fish violations

(Lander, WY) – A Dubois father and his adult two sons were recently found guilty of “numerous game and fish violations” by a six person jury, it was announced in a public release shared by Prosecuting Attorney Patrick LeBrun on December 11.

Monte, Mitchell and Sterling Baker will now face future sentencing after being found “guilty” of the following charges:

Monte: 4 counts of entry into Ingberg/Roy wildlife management area during seasonal closure, in March of 2015, March of 2018, April of 2019, and April of 2020

Mitchell: 5 counts of entry into Ingberg/Roy wildlife management area, twice in April of 2020 on separate days, twice in May of 2020 on separate days, and once in April of 2021

Sterling: one count of untrue statement on hunting license

The full release is below.

“Yesterday, in Fremont County Circuit Court in Lander a 6 person jury returned guilty verdicts against a father and two sons from Dubois for numerous game and fish violations.

“Monte Baker was convicted of 4 counts of entry into Ingberg/Roy wildlife management area during seasonal closure. Mitchell Baker was convicted of 5 counts of entry into Ingberg/Roy wildlife management area. Sterling Baker was convicted of one count of making untrue statements about residency on a deer hunting license.

“Evidence presented at trial suggested that the defendants were motivated by the desire to collect shed Elk Antlers in the weeks prior to public opening day.

“Deputy County Attorney Dan Stebner prosecuted the case through the excellent investigative work of Officer Nate Thompson and numerous other dedicated WG&F officers.

“Sentencing will occur at a later date.”

County 10 will provide further information when the sentencing occurs.