Jordan’s Way Tour raises over $3,600 for Riverton’s Paws for Life, stops in Lander this morning

(Riverton, WY) Paws for Life benefited from a high-energy, auction-style fundraiser last night as a part of the Jordan’s Way Tour with a 3-hour Facebook live campaign that raised $3,620 for Riverton’s Animal Shelter and Adoption Center.

Jordan’s Way founder and CEO Kris Rotunda created a whirlwind of activities to motivate donors, from “Puppachinos” and raining hot dogs and treats…to pumping up and prepping the Paws for Life staff and volunteers ahead of time for “Ice Bucket” Challenges, “Puppy Love” and pies in the face. The Facebook live feed can still be viewed on the Paws for Life Facebook page. Kris Rotudna and his veterinarian assistant, Mary Lynne Rish, meet the pups at the Riverton Animal Shelter & Adoption Center. h/t Carol Harper

The nationwide tour has raised $5 million in support of shelters across the U.S., with recent stops in Nebraska, South Dakota, Wyoming stops in Gillette, Buffalo, and last night in Riverton. The tour will be at the Lander Pet Connection this morning from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Listen to Vince Tropea’s Coffee Time interview with LPC’s Executive Director Ellie Fox for more information about today’s fundraiser.

Advertisement

According to their website, the mission of Jordan’s Way is “to share meaningful animal welfare stories that inspire people to adopt. We publicize our efforts on Social Media to work towards influencing the Clearing of Shelters. Through our community outreach, fundraising and advocacy, we create a buzz around shelters that builds a compassionate community of pet parents willing to provide a permanent home to homeless animals.”

Riverton supporters and donors are still welcome and encouraged to add to and increase the donation total towards the Paws for Life Jordan’s Way fundraiser. Visit their Facebook event page to donate, or for information on more ways you can support, volunteer or adopt, visit their website at PawsforLifeRiverton.org.