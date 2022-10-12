Join Wind River Cares for a Women’s Health Fair

Health is Precious – Protect It
When: Tuesday, October 18th, 2022 at 5:30 pm
Where:
Wind River Family & Community Healthcare – Population Health
325 Left Hand Ditch Road (old TANF building)
Arapahoe, Wyoming
What: A FREE community health event focusing on women’s health. Join us for presenters, health information, wellness activities, games, and a raffle.
To read the Population Health Informer for October, click here. The newsletter includes healthcare and safety tips, celebrations, and information on events happening this month.
Follow Wind River Cares – Population Health on Facebook.