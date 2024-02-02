Join us for an unforgettable evening at the CWC Livestock Judging Team 2nd Annual Fundraiser!

The Central Wyoming College Livestock Judging Team invites you to Boots and Buckles, an evening filled with camaraderie, delicious food, and exciting activities at our 2nd Annual Fundraiser on February 23rd. This event promises a delightful experience for everyone, whether you’re a seasoned agriculture enthusiast or just looking for a fun night out.

Event Highlights:

Dinner & Entertainment:

Indulge in a delectable dinner served at 6 pm. The dinner will be catered by RJ Smokin BBQ and the drinks by Ralph’s bar all in the heart of Central Wyoming College at the Cafeteria. Savor a carefully curated menu while connecting with fellow supporters of the Livestock Judging Team.

Ag and Equine Facility Tours:

From 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM, dive into the world of agriculture with guided tours of our state-of-the-art Ag and Equine facility. Discover the cutting-edge technologies and practices that contribute to the success of our Livestock Judging Team.

Silent Auction & Games:

Be prepared for an evening of excitement! Bid on a diverse array of silent auction items, ranging from exclusive experiences to valuable collectibles. Engage in lively games that promise laughter and friendly competition.

No Judgement Zone:

Our event is a judgment-free zone! Come as you are and enjoy an evening where the focus is on supporting the Livestock Judging Team and having a great time together.

Ticket Information:

Tickets for this unforgettable evening are priced at $30 each. Your contribution goes directly to supporting the Livestock Judging Team and its endeavors.

Contact Information:

For tickets or additional information, please reach out to Amanda Winchester at 307-855-2258 or via email at [email protected].

Your presence makes a difference, and together, we can contribute to the success of our local agriculture community.