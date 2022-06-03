Join the Wind River Startup Challenge Pitch Day tomorrow

After two years of virtual events, the Wind River Startup Challenge is pleased to announce its first in-person Pitch Day and Entrepreneurship Celebration will be taking place at Central Wyoming College on Saturday, June 4th. Activities for youths start at 10:00 a.m. and the Pitch Event will kick off at 1:00 p.m. in the Little Theater in CWC’s Student Center. Following the pitch presentations, special guest Christian Wallowing Bull, the 2021 Wyoming Singer-Songwriter’s competition winner, will be performing his music, as well as his journey to success.

The Wind River Startup Challenge is a collaboration between Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho tribal members, Central Wyoming College, the Wind River Development Fund, and several University of Wyoming units: IMPACT 307, the Small Business Development Center (SBDC), Wyoming EPSCoR, and the High Plains American Indian Research Institute (HPAIRI). Funding for this challenge comes from National Science Foundation-funded Wyoming EPSCoR, a grant from Wells Fargo’s Open for Business program, and Microsoft.