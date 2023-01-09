Join the Riverton Branch Library “Generally Cool” Book Club!

Meeting every third Thursday from January to April, starting Jan. 19th, the RBL “Generally Cool” Book Club offers interesting conversation, riveting reads, and delicious teas. The book club is free to join, and registration is required.

The first six people to register will receive a free copy of the book clubs first read “Chocolate Chip Cookie Murder” by Joanne Fluke!

The RBL Generally Cool Book Club is available both in person and online.

For more information, call 307-856-3556 or stop by the Riverton Branch Library!

When: The 3rd Thursday of every month, (Jan-April) 7-8pm.



Where: Riverton Branch Library