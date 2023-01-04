Join the BTI team in 2023!

Sponsored by BTI
Tired of the boom and bust cycle of the oil and gas industry? Are you ready for consistent work? Come join our amazing team!

BT, Inc. is a family-owned; Wyoming-based company that specializes in the transportation of bulk minerals and chemicals for the worldwide mining, petroleum, and agricultural industries. Routes are based out of Riverton, Wyoming.

  • Drivers home every day
  • Great pay and benefits
  • Steady work
  • Well-maintained equipment
  • Best trucks in town
  • World Class hunting and fishing area
  • Cowboy ethic

Benefits include: medical insurance, dental insurance, vision insurance, life insurance, paid time off, 401k

Pay rate: $55,000 – $65,000/year

Apply today! Simply stop by BTI at 642 South Federal Blvd. in Riverton or apply online at www.btiwyoming.com.

