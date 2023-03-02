Join the BTI team in 2023!

Tired of working long hours out of town? Are you ready to be home every night with your family? Come join our amazing team!
BT, Inc. is a family-owned; Wyoming-based company that specializes in the transportation of bulk minerals and chemicals for the worldwide mining, petroleum, and agricultural industries. Routes are based out of Riverton, Wyoming.
With our convenient shifts, you’ll never have to miss those precious moments with your family!
SODA ASH drivers typically have a Monday thru Friday shift. Drivers leave in pairs (which makes getting loaded easier) starting at 4:00 am (in the winter) and go out every hour. The last set currently leaves at 8:00 am. A typical day would be 7.5 – 8.5 hours.
SULFUR drivers typically have a 5:2 schedule. Some guys work split shifts like Sunday and Thursday off or Tuesday and Saturday off. Sulfur runs 7 days a week. Drivers have to load and unload in pairs for safety measures. The first set leaves at 4:00 am (in the winter) and go out every 30-45 minutes. Our last trucks leave about 7:45-8:30 am. A typical day would be about 10 hours.
- Drivers home every day
- Great pay and benefits
- Steady work
- Well-maintained equipment
- Best trucks in town
- World Class hunting and fishing area
- Cowboy ethic
We also have openings for full-time Diesel Mechanics with experience and knowledge of Cummins diesel engines for Class 8 trucks.
- The work schedule is a 40-hour week
- Must possess a cooperative attitude and the ability to work well with others
- Will need to have basic mechanical tools
- Must be insurable with a clean driving record
- Have a minimum of a Class C driver’s license – Class A CDL is a bonus!
- We are a drug-free workplace and will require a pre-employment drug & alcohol screening and a background check
Benefits include: medical insurance, dental insurance, vision insurance, life insurance, paid time off, 401k, profit sharing
Pay rate: $55,000 – $70,000/year
Apply today! Simply stop by BTI at 642 South Federal Blvd. in Riverton or apply online at www.btiwyoming.com.