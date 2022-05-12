Join SageWest Health Care in celebrating healthcare leaders this Hospital Week

SageWest health Care proudly recognize all of the inspiring men and women who have responded to the calling to serve others by choosing a career in healthcare. Many of them have sacrificed their own health and well-being to care for our community during the last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, and they continue to selflessly serve others without a desire for praise or recognition.

Together, these individuals are truly at the heart of healthcare in Fremont County. Join us in celebrating these healthcare leaders this Hospital Week.

Today and every day we thank you.