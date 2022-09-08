Johnny’s Ambassadors coming to Lander Middle School on September 15

(Lander, WY) – Laura Stack, founder of Johnny’s Ambassadors, will be hosting a presentation at the Lander Middle School gymnasium on September 15 at 6 pm. Parents, guardians, teens, law enforcement, teachers, and anyone who works with youth is invited to attend.

Johnny’s Ambassadors was formed in May 2020, after Laura’s son Johnny died by suicide after becoming psychotic from dabbing very high concentrations of marijuana products.

“We started a nonprofit to educate teens and parents about the new high-potency marijuana products and the impact that it has on adolescent brain development and mental illness, and suicide specifically,” Laura shared with County 10.

Advertisement

The presentation is 90 minutes and goes through the story of what happened to Johnny but in a scientific way. Tying research into the series of events that ultimately led to his addiction, his psychosis, and, sadly, his suicide.

“We don’t use scare tactics,” she said. “We’re not trying to make people sad or imply that everyone who uses marijuana is going to become psychotic. I just want people to understand that the products that are made today just right down the road in Colorado, from Wyoming, aren’t the same marijuana products that most of the parents may have used when they were young.”

The lecture and PowerPoint presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. Laura will also have copies of her book available, which can be purchased for a donation, for those wishing to really dig into the topic.

You can learn more about Johnny’s Ambassadors online here. To register for the seminar, click here.