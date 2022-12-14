John Scott steps down as Tigers head coach

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Valley Tigers will have a new head coach for the 2023 season, after John Scott has stepped down after five seasons on the team. John Scott had a career record of 29-17 in Lander including five straight trips to the playoffs.

Scott was offered the job by Serol Stauffenberg back in 2018 with plans to give him five years. “I told him I could give 5 years of all I had,” Scott said. “It was both rewarding and demanding time. I gave thought to resigning a couple years ago, but wanted to make good on my commitment,” he added.

Scott has coached in many places including Kemmerer, Campbell County, Tongue River, Black Hills State, and Lander. In his coaching career, Scott notched a record of 117-61 including four state championships.

His decision came to family. After 38 years on the job Scott said, “it’s time to give back to my family and grandkids.” And for the future coaching endeavors, he put it simply, “don’t call me – I’ll call you.”

Lander Valley becomes the second football program in Fremont County to seek a new head coach and fourth in the state of Wyoming.