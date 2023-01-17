Jim Hellyer announced as chair of the NCBA Federal Lands Committee

(Fremont County, WY) – Today, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) announced the appointment of Wyoming cattle producer Jim Hellyer as chair of the Federal Lands Committee.

“Jim has been a vocal leader of NCBA and the Wyoming Stock Growers Association, and he is a strong advocate for cattle producers who rely on federal grazing,” said NCBA Executive Director of Natural Resources Kaitlynn Glover, staff liaison to the committee. “Jim brings a valuable perspective, creative ideas, and a wealth of knowledge to the committee as we continue highlighting the environmental, economic, and social value of public lands ranching and face challenges of the next few years head-on.”

As a grassroots organization, NCBA policy committees provide a venue for cattle producers to discuss issues facing the cattle industry and pass policy resolutions that direct the association’s advocacy efforts in Washington, D.C. The Federal Lands Committee has jurisdiction over issues impacting cattle producers who hold federal grazing permits.

Advertisement

Hellyer is a longtime member of NCBA and is active in the Wyoming Stock Growers Association. He has served as a member of the NCBA Federal Lands Committee from 2015 to 2021. He also served on the Wyoming Stock Growers Federal Lands Committee since 2010. Hellyer was previously a delegate to the Public Lands Council, regional vice president of the Wyoming Stock Growers Association, and chairman of the Wyoming Conservation Exchange.

Hellyer manages a cow-calf operation with his family that depends on federal grazing for five months of the year. He has broad experience in working with federal agency personnel and recently completed a years-long environmental assessment that covers his entire operation, including authorizations for numerous range improvements. Hellyer is a strong advocate for working lands.

Policy committee leaders serve a two-year term expiring at the end of 2024. To learn more about NCBA’s grassroots policy process, visit ncba.org/policy.