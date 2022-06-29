Jerrad and Charene’s Beercast with Cody Craft Brewing from Lander Brewfest

( Lander, WY) – Another beercast podcast is available, this one featuring Cody Craft Brewing in beautiful Cody, Wyoming. Brian Walker, the owner of Cody Craft joins Jerrad and Charene for a behind the scenes look at a newer brewery in the state. Find out what makes Cody Craft really take pride in their craft with the fun interview below. Wyoming’s craft beer scene is constantly growing and we look forward to seeing the success with Cody Craft Brewing.

They are just gearing up to celebrate their one year anniversary, I believe, yet in the town it feels like they’ve been open for much longer. Having just spent time there, in Cody, it was where most people recommended you to go to if you wanted a beer.

Cody Craft Brewing was excited to be at Lander Brewfest and we can not wait for next year!