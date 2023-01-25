January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month

January is a time for individuals and organizations to raise awareness about the importance of cervical cancer prevention and early detection. Cervical cancer is a type of cancer that affects the cervix, which is the lower part of the uterus that connects to the vagina. It is a preventable and treatable disease, but it is still a leading cause of death for women worldwide.

The Lander Medical Clinic and Western Family Care want to promote prevention and encourage women to schedule wellness checkups. Regular cervical cancer screenings, such as Pap tests and HPV tests, can detect abnormal cells before they turn into cancer. This is important because cervical cancer often has no symptoms in its early stages.

Another important way to prevent cervical cancer is through vaccination. The HPV vaccine can protect against the types of HPV that cause most cases of cervical cancer. The vaccine is recommended for girls and boys aged 11 to 12, but it can also be given to older teens and young adults up to age 26 who did not get the vaccine when they were younger.

In addition to regular screenings and vaccination, women can also reduce their risk of cervical cancer by not smoking, using condoms to reduce the risk of HPV infection and practicing safe sex.

By being proactive about their health, women can catch cervical cancer early, when it is most treatable. For more information on cervical cancer, click here.

It is important for women to take control of their own health and schedule regular wellness checkups, including mammograms. The Lander Medical Clinic and Western Family Care encourage all women to schedule a cervical cancer screening and discuss their risk with their healthcare provider.

Call to schedule your appointment today!