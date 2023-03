(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners acted on the January MOVE applicant decisions today, March 14 during their regular meeting.

The following entities received funding from the 1/2% economic development tax:

Central Wyoming College Foundation – Fremont County Start-up Challenge – $40,000

Rising Star Gymnastics – $75,000

Radcast Outdoors Podcast – $25,644

Pushroot Brewing Company – $125,000

Fremont Air Service Team – $292,779

Bossert Collective – $2,000