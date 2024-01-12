January 19 arraignment set for former Fremont County resident charged with 2012 sexual abuse incident

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

(Fremont County, WY) – Former Fremont County resident Skyler Quiver will be arraigned on January 19 before the Honorable Judge Kelly H. Rankin, according to federal Court documents filed on January 12.

Quiver faces a sexual abuse of a person incapable of consent charge for a reported incident that occurred in June of 2012, following a routine search of the FBI Combined DNA Index System (“CODIS”) database in 2021, and ensuing investigation.

Quiver was detained at his December 18 detention hearing, and his preliminary examination was waived, followed by a warrant being issued on January 10 for his official arrest.

Quiver’s initial appearance/arraignment hearing will take place on January 19.

County 10 will provide updates on Quiver’s case as it progresses, which can be viewed here.