January 11 head-on collision lead to second death in Fremont County this month

(Fremont County, WY) – A two vehicle collision on WY 789 occurring on January 11, resulted in one death and one injury, according to a preliminary report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) posted on January 12.

The deceased has been identified as 65-year-old Wyoming resident Cassaundra Vanvleet.

The call was made at 4:51 PM, and the wreck occurred near mile marker 87.7.

Advertisement

According to the report, a vehicle was traveling north when the driver lost control due to road conditions. The vehicle slid into oncoming coming traffic, striking a second vehicle head-on.

The second vehicle then reportedly rolled over in the borrow ditch, trapping the driver, while the first vehicle was disabled in the southbound lane.

The condition of the injured person was not shared in the report.

Road conditions at the time of the crash were listed as icy, frosty and snowy.

Advertisement

No possible additional contributing factors were listed, and the report indicates Vanvleet was wearing a seatbelt.

This is the second fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2023, compared to 1 in 2022, 7 in 2021, and 2 in 2020 to date.