Jane Holmes Celebration of Life service

Jane Holmes, 79, of New Port Richey, FL, and Dubois, WY passed away a year ago on June 14, 2022 with her family by her side at Marliere Hospice House in New Port Richey, FL after a long and challenging battle with cancer.

She was born to Alfred and Ann (Clarke) Lossing July 2, 1942 in Baltimore, MD. Jane graduated from SUNY and received her degree in Nursing and then earned her RN license. Jane also learned to how fly with her father, when she was growing up and earned her private pilot’s license. She loved flying, the outdoors, and traveling.

Jane worked as a nurse for the Frontier Nursing service in Kentucky early in her career, and then travelled to Wyoming and worked as an RN at Wyoming Medical Center while she prepared to move to and work as both a bush pilot and nurse in the backcountry of Australia. This is where she met Jack (John) Holmes, and fell in love with Wyoming and Jack. They were married in Casper and built their life together there, eventually building the cabin on the mountain property in Dubois, WY that they had dreamed up together.

Jane raised a daughter (Chavonne) with Jack, and served in various areas of her community, including, in church, 4-H, as a master gardener, museum volunteer, and as a member of the 99’s International Organization of Women Pilots. She also cared for Jack’s parents as they aged and then moved to Florida part-time to care for her own parents. She became a grandmother to Chavonne’s son, Sebastian in 2009. Jane also cared for Jack as he faced his own health challenges until his death in 2017.

After her ovarian cancer diagnosis in late 2018, and during years of treatments, Jane set forth over the next 3.5 years to share her faith in Jesus with others.

Jane was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and siblings. She is survived by her daughter Chavonne (Holmes) Marchesiello, son in law, Dominick Marchesiello Jr, Grandson Sebastian Marchesiello and her cousin and nephews.

Jane, beloved mother, aunt, and friend will be remembered for her strength, resilience, her heart for those that she saw that were in need, and her depth of faith.

A celebration of Jane’s life will be held in Dubois, WY on July 14th, 2023 at Dennison Lodge. Please join family and friends and honor her memory with this potluck luncheon at 11:30 am. Come and share a meal and how she touched your life or by sharing a memory you have of Jane.

Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to Chapters Health Foundation HPH Hospice, Marliere Hospice House.

On-line condolences may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com

Arrangements under the direction of Davis Funeral Home, Crematory, and Monuments.