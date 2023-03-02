In loving memory, James Hunter III

James Hunter Jr., 63

Sunrise: May 19,1959

Sunset: February 11, 2023

Laid to Rest: March 11, 2023

James was born to Trina L. Ware and James “Jimmy” Hunter in Lawton, OK and passed from this life in San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora, Mexico.

James “Jimmy – Jimbo – Shiner” Hunter graduated from Riverside Indian School then began a service in the US Navy. He was a member of the American Legion Richard Pogue Post #81, Ft. Washakie, WY and was always honored to play taps at Veterans Day Ceremonies in Fort Washakie. He loved golf and played on league teams in Lander, WY and Billings, MT. He retired as Procurement Analyst from Billings Indian Health Services due to health reasons after 27 years of service.

James was the first to offer his help from fixing cars to home repairs – working cattle, horses and dogs. Also, taking time for making Native American Jewelry and clothing – men’s to women’s including his own straight dance regalia and loved cooking. He was always busy but took time out to watch his favorite team the Kansas City Chiefs. He loved the beauty of Montana and Wyoming and lived there most of his adult life. He was a proud member of the Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma and descendant of the Delaware Nation and Caddo Nation of Oklahoma.

James is survived by his children: Hadrian Hunter, Lander, WY; USNE-2 Ariana Hunter San Antonio, TX; James Hunter IV of NM; Lorraine Hunter of WY, Christina Warner Washington; stepdaughter Anastasia St Clair of Lander, WY and, five grandchildren. Sisters: Deanna Leonard; Mary Hunter; Mildred Schuster. Brothers: Bert Allen Hunter; Ray Geikaunmah; Glenn Stumblingbear, numerous nephews and nieces. He was a loving nephew to Marcia Davilla and Thelma Bowman.

He is preceded in death by his: parents, Jimmy Hunter and Trina Ware; sister, LoDema “Okie” Riddle; brothers, Johnny Hunter and Michael Ware.

Honorary Pallbearers are Allen Schuster, John Kelly III, Billy Johnson Jr, Jeremy Hunter, Takota Budenski, Andrew Stumblingbear Steven Hunter, David Pribble, Theodore Ware, Cody Ware, Rusty Ware, Glenn Ware, Dusty Geikaunmah, Billy Geikaunmah, Shawn Ware, AJ Davila, Jimmy Yellowfish.

Celebration Of Life

March 11, 11:00 AM (CT); Ware’s Chapel, 6 miles west of Anadarko on Hiway 9, Anadarko, OK 73005

Interment

March 11 (CT); Memory Lane Cemetery, 2324 S Mission, Anadarko, OK 73005

Arrangement are under the direction of Ray & Martha’s Funeral Home Anadarko, OK

