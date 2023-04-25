Jaden Ferris a Rocky Mountain Lady Bear

Wyoming Indian, and Haskell Indian Nations College graduate, Jaden Ferris has signed a national letter of intent to continue her college basketball career at Rocky Mountain College in Billings, Montana.

As a point guard for the Lady Indians, Ferris was named to the 2023 NAIA Scholar Athlete list.

In high school, Ferris was a starter on the Lady Chiefs back-to-back Class 2-A state championship teams in 2020 and 2021.

Her energy, defensive intensity, and ball handling and passing skills were put to good use as the Lady Indians qualified for the NAIA National Tournament both years she played for them.

She graduates next month from Haskell with an Associate Degree in Health, Sport, and Exercise Science.

A multi-sport athlete at Wyoming Indian, Ferris was the 2019 Class 2-A state cross country champion and earned all-conference honors three times for the Lady Chiefs.

She carried a 4.0 grade point average in high school and was an honor student in college as well.

Ferris served as a student ambassador for the Wyoming High School Activities Association during her senior year in high school.

She is the daughter of Michelle Ferris.