Jackson Hole Still Works Spirit of Wyoming label contest is open

The Jackson Hole Still Works (JHSW) 2022-23 Spirit of Wyoming Vodka Label Art Competition is officially open and Wyoming artists are encouraged to submit their work. This contest is an event that highlights work from artists from all corners of the state.

JHSW holds an annual Spirit of Wyoming art contest and fundraiser for their Jackson Hole Still Works Vodka label, with all proceeds supporting the arts in Wyoming. This year is the seventh annual contest and the third year partnering with the Wyoming Arts Council.

The theme for the contest is, “Wyoming.” The winning original artwork will be awarded $2,000 and reproduced on the Jackson Hole Still Works Vodka bottle label for one year.

Eight finalists will be selected by a discerning jury, and their work will be displayed at the Virtual Voting Party via Jackson Hole Still Works social media, Jan. 12 – 13, 2023.

The grand prize winner will be selected by the voting public. The original artwork will be auctioned off in a silent auction beginning on Jan. 13, 2023 for two weeks, to raise funds for the Wyoming Arts Council. All artist applicants must be residents of Wyoming or Teton County, Idaho.

The official rules and timeline can be found here, or directly on the Call For Entry (CaFE) site here.