Each week, staff at Jackson Elementary School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their academics and peers. To view all Jackson Elementary students, click here.

The Jackson Elementary Student of The Week is Wyatt Born!

Wyatt Born is an outstanding example of what it means to be a Jackson Jaguar. Wyatt is respectful, responsible, safe, and kind every day. Wyatt pursues excellence in learning and challenges himself to go above and beyond in his work. He can often be found helping his classmates and our staff. Wyatt works hard to make the world a better place. When he grows up, Wyatt plans to be a Marine, just like his Uncle Craig.

