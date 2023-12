Each week, staff at Jackson Elementary School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their academics and peers. To view all Jackson Elementary students, click here.

Titus is such a great member of our class! He is helpful to all of his teammates and he loves math! Titus has almost perfect attendance and is having fun learning to play “Jingle Bells” on the recorder. He loves playing video games, shopping, and spending time with his family in his free time. Keep being awesome, Titus!