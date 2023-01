Each week, staff at Jackson Elementary School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their academics and peers. To view all Jackson Elementary students, click here.

Taysom Smith is a fabulous Jackson Jaguar! He brings excitement to learn with him everyday, and always strives to do his best. He works to do his best work and help those in his class do their best work as well. He is not only a hard working student, but he also is a great friend. If classmates are upset, you can count on Taysom to reach out and try to comfort them. We love having him in our class!