Shyanne is everything we ask a Jackson Jaguar to be. She is a strong leader and role model for others. Shyanne shows kindness to everyone and can always be counted on to lend a helping hand. She works hard every day to reach her goals. Shyanne wants to be a teacher when she grows up and our school would happily welcome her back when she reaches that goal.