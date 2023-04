Each week, staff at Jackson Elementary School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their academics and peers. To view all Jackson Elementary students, click here.

The Jackson Elementary Student of The Week is Leroy!

LeRoy is a great example of a well rounded 2nd grader. He works hard not only at school, but he also works hard doing his chores on the ranch each day. He is a wonderful friend and is always talking about his outdoor adventures. At 8 years old he is a friend to all and he is always ready to give a smile and brighten someone’s day.

