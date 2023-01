Each week, staff at Jackson Elementary School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their academics and peers. To view all Jackson Elementary students, click here.

Lacy is a kind and compassionate member of our class. She is always willing to go out of her way to help others. Lacy is very driven to learn as much as she can and is quick to ask questions if she doesn’t understand something. Lacy loves to show pigs and hopes to be a vet when she grows up. She is a great role model for our school.