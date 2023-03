Each week, staff at Jackson Elementary School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their academics and peers. To view all Jackson Elementary students, click here.

The Jackson Elementary Student of The Week is Joshua Big Medicine!

Joshua is kind, bright and fun! He enjoys school and learning. He always does his best and he always has a smile and positive attitude. Joshua helps his peers both inside and outside the classroom. He is a hard worker and has fun learning new things, too!



