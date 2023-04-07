Jackson Elementary Student of the week: Grant Lewis

The Jackson Elementary Student of The Week is Grant Lewis!
Grant arrives at school with a smile on his face, ready to learn, and always has a positive attitude. He is a kind, compassionate, and caring friend to everyone he encounters. He is gentle, funny, thoughtful, polite, hard-working, enthusiastic, and respectful, which helps create a positive learning environment. Grant is a role model for his peers and I trust him to act with integrity. Grant puts forth great effort and demonstrates perseverance in challenging tasks in the classroom, all with a smile on his face and at times a song and a dance. His creative and outgoing personality light up a room. He is a ray of sunshine and I am proud to nominate him as the student of the week!