Jackson Elementary Student of the week: Grant Lewis

Each week, staff at Jackson Elementary School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their academics and peers. To view all Jackson Elementary students, click here.

The Jackson Elementary Student of The Week is Grant Lewis!

Grant arrives at school with a smile on his face, ready to learn, and always has a positive attitude. He is a kind, compassionate, and caring friend to everyone he encounters. He is gentle, funny, thoughtful, polite, hard-working, enthusiastic, and respectful, which helps create a positive learning environment. Grant is a role model for his peers and I trust him to act with integrity. Grant puts forth great effort and demonstrates perseverance in challenging tasks in the classroom, all with a smile on his face and at times a song and a dance. His creative and outgoing personality light up a room. He is a ray of sunshine and I am proud to nominate him as the student of the week!

