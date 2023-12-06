Jackson Elementary Student of the week: Evangeline Rosty

Each week, staff at Jackson Elementary School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their academics and peers. To view all Jackson Elementary students, click here.

The Jackson Elementary Student of The Week is Evangeline Rosty!

Evangeline, or Evi, Rosty, is a kind and generous friend within our classroom. She works hard to challenge herself, and always wants to do her best. Her kindness and eagerness to always do her best brings a positive spirit to our classroom. If there is anyone who is sad or lonely, Evangeline will be there to help lift them up. Academically she excels, always looking for the next challenge to solve. She is a positive role model, and we are lucky to have her in our class and school.

