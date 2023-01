Each week, staff at Jackson Elementary School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their academics and peers. To view all Jackson Elementary students, click here.

Bryndle is always happy and cheerful! She goes out of her way to help her classmates and teachers when needed. Bryndle enjoys learning and always strives to do her best! She likes helping others to be excited about learning, too. Besides reading and math, Bryndle also loves her sisters, mom & dad and science!