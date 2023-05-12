Jackson Elementary School Student of the Week: Leon Covell

Each week, staff at Jackson Elementary School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their academics and peers. To view all Jackson Elementary students, click here.

Leon Covell has been a great addition to our class this year. He is a fun kid to have in class, and can bring a smile to everyone’s faces. If someone is upset, Leon is always one of the first people there to check on them. He will stay with someone upset as long as they need. He has a big heart, and shares it with everyone in our building. Not only is Leon an amazing friend and classmate, but he is a good student as well. Leon works hard and always does his best. He wants to learn and grow, and is teachable. Leon nurtures a growth mindset and doesn’t let his challenges stop him from doing his best.