(Lander, WY) – Erin Ivie was selected as the interim Fremont County Coroner by the Fremont County Commissioners on Tuesday, November 1.

She was one of three candidates put forth by the Fremont County Republican Party last week.

All of the Commissioners were thankful to the Republican Party for sending such qualified candidates.

Ivie will serve as the interim Coroner until January 3, 2023, when the elected candidate will be sworn in. Ivie is currently running unopposed in the General Election. Judge Conder swore in Erin Ivie (County 10)