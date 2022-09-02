It’s warming up for Labor Day weekend in Fremont County!

(Fremont County, WY) – It’s a “Hot Summer Night” Labor Day weekend, and besides all of the wonderful outdoor recreation that Wyoming offers, there are things to do, places to go and people to see right here in Fremont County!

It’s gonna be a hot one, so stay cool, keep plenty of water on hand, and most of all…leave that office and workload behind and relax from your labors for a few days. You deserve it!

On Friday…

Advertisement

It’s the First Friday! How well do your young students know about their own town’s history? Admission is free for them today with a paying adult at any Fremont County museum (Riverton, Lander and Dubois) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Check out fremontcountymuseums.com for more information about this and all of the cool Fall events happening at our museums!

The Wind River Valley Arts Guild Exhibition features wildlife artist Laney Hicks and photographer Sandy Zelasko throughout the month of September at the Headwaters Art & Conference Center in Dubois.

Shoshoni Hot Summer Nights kicks off the Labor Day weekend, lovin’ that live music with Juke Box Hero hittin’ the stage and rockin’ out tonight from 7-9 p.m. Then on Saturday it’s a “day in the park” where there are all kinds of fun stuff going on…a Car Show from 12-5 p.m., food vendors, a cornhole tournament, and live music featuring Black Mountain Blues and Full Blown Mosey! Bring your chairs, it’s gonna be a jam-packed weekend of fun in Shoshoni! Shoshoni Hot Summer Nights – County 10 Photo

The Wind River Valley Arts Guild Exhibition is featuring Laney Hicks and Sandy Zelasko throughout the month of September at the Headwaters Art & Conference Center in Dubois.

On Saturday…

Advertisement

Only a few more Farmers’ Market days left in September! It’s harvest time, so be sure to get all of that fresh produce and products from your local growers while you can. Riverton’s market is from 9-11 am in the City Hall parking lot. Lander Local Food Market is from 9 am to 12 Noon on South 2nd and Main, and also check out City Park from 9 am to 11:30 am.

There’s a Free Book Fair at The Lost Chapter Bookstore at 163 S.5th Street in Lander from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. They “want your family to all leave with a brand new book to take home.” Free books? Heck, ya! Contact Josh Soule at 307-335-5330 or email [email protected] for more info.

The Northern Arapaho Powwow, Wyoming’s oldest powwow, has begun and continues through Sunday. Dance competitions include Traditional, Fancy, Jingle and Shawl dancers, and Men’s Chicken and Grass dancers. The parade is today at 10 a.m.; native arts, crafts and jewelry, food vendors, and of course, you gotta get some of that delicious frybread! The powwow grounds are located at Left Hand Ditch Road and, Sharp Nose Road, near Arapaho School. Bring your chairs and blankets. For more information, contact Jasmine Bell at 307-840-3004. Photo from Ethete Celebration Powwow Facebook

Celebrate the 110th Labor Day in Meeteetse! In Meeteetse? Yes, Meeteetse! The weekend is packed with all sorts of events for everyone! On Saturday, there’s a Car Show, Craft Fair, Cornhole Tourney and the boot stompin’ tunes of Justin Beasley that evening. Sunday’s events include a Stickhorse Rodeo, Horseshoe Tournament, Kickball Game, and close out the day with some old-school rock and country with the Beacon Hill Band. But wait…there’s more! Labor Day activities include a morning Parade, Labor Day Rodeo and Duck Races at the Greybull River Bridge. Check out their Facebook event page for more information and the schedule of events.

On Sunday & Monday…

Hit the green for a great cause at the 2022 Labor Day Golf For Hospice this Sunday and Labor Day at the Riverton Country Club. Start time is 9 a.m. on both days. Get a Hole in One on any par 3 three hole during the tournament and win $1000! Or…on Monday, take a swing at a big one… $10,000 by getting the 1st Hole in One on #9! Registration forms are available at Wyoming Community Bank, Help for Health or Riverton Country Club. Proceeds support Help for Health. Riverton Country Club Riverton Country Club

Celebrate and enjoy the Labor Day weekend! The Fremont County DUI Taskforce will be out in force this weekend, so please be safe, drink responsibly and never, ever drink and drive.

Get your events on County 10’s event calendar! September is beginning to fill up with a lot of Fall events and activities, and you don’t want folks to miss out on what you have going on in your neck o’ the woods! Just go to “Events”…look in the right sidebar and click on the gray “+Add Event” button, sign up on CitySpark and enter your event, meeting, class, etc. Whatever you’ve got going on, County 10 wants to hear about it!