It’s time to go “Hog Wild” this weekend!

It’s Fair Time in Fremont County! Time to browse around the fairgrounds and eat all those forbidden foods…like cotton candy, hot dogs, corn dogs, deep-fried whatever, etc. What exactly does “Goin’ Hog Wild” mean? Hey…whatever you want it to mean! It’s Fair Week!

There’s always plenty to do every weekend in “The County,” but nothing brings our communities together like a county fair! So come on out and celebrate what makes us who we are, support our local cowboys, farmers, and ranchers, and show this great State of Wyoming what Fremont County is all about!

But wait, there’s more! There’s a main street cruise, a movie night, a ghost story or two…and a coolio Brewfest going on, too! Check it out…

On Friday…

Riverton kicks off Fair Week with a Friday Night Cruise! Meet at Sutherland’s at 5:30 p.m.; roll out is 6 p.m.! Motorcycles, tractors, trucks, trailers, semis…bring ‘em all! After goin’ wild on Main Street, there will be a Beer Garden and a FREE BBQ at the Fairgrounds! Brought to you by the Friends of the Fremont County Fair. Donations are greatly appreciated!

Boo! Who doesn’t love a great ghost story”? Well, Alma Law has a few wild stories to tell at the Sinks Canyon Sawmill Campground in Lander tonight at 7 p.m. Bring a chair and drinks (no kegs or glass)…this evening event is FREE! Donations are much appreciated.

Riverton Library’s “Movies on the Lawn” kicks off at 9:30 p.m tonight with a showing of “Atlantis: The Lost Empire”. Bring your family and friends, some chairs and blankets…some movie snacks (I suggest a wild menu of “beans, bacon, whiskey and lard”)…get comfy and ready for a great night of family entertainment!

Not too many Dubois Friday Night Rodeos left in the season, so if you haven’t been yet, git yerselves up and over and check ‘em out! Pay at the gate; bring cash…$15 adults, $10 kids 6-12, 5 and under are FREE!

On Saturday…

Check out the Car and Bike Show at the Riverton CarQuest, 1011 N. Federal Blvd., from 8 a.m to 5 p.m. RJ’s BBQ food truck, door prizes, best in show and more.

By now, y’all should be in this “farmers market mode,” so…wake up, take a sip of that mornin’ brew, and go wild in gettin’ all of that great, fresh stuff at the Riverton Farmers Market from 9-11am in the City Hall parking lot, and the Lander Farmers Market from 9:30-11:30 a.m. in City Park. Support your local growers and producers!

Did you sign up yet for the 2022 Pink Ribbon 5K Run/Walk? Registration and booths open at 7 a.m.; there will be a Survivors Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Run/walk wild at 8 a.m., and a Run Award Ceremony at 9:30 a.m. Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative…what are they all about? Click here for more info…and to register!

Of course, it’s all about the Fremont County Fair this week! This Saturday, gather on Riverton’s Main Street at 10 AM for the annual (and epic) Fremont County Fair Parade, then it’s all about Hog n’ Mud Wrestling at 7:30 tonight! County 10 Photo – Fremont County Fair Parade

Be sure to get your Adult and Youth Mega Passes for 7 days of Fair events! Check it out at: fremontcountyfair.org/events/2022/2022-mega-passes

If you’re out and about in Dubois, might wanna check out the Dubois Wild West Brewfest from 12-6PM in Dubois Town Park. An afternoon featuring Wyoming’s very own breweries (over 20 different breweries to try and buy!), vendors, wagon rides, and family activities! Featuring headliner and country showman Jalan Crossland. Don’t wanna miss this one!

And if you’re still in Dubois that evening, look up and catch “Astronomy of the Summer Sky” from 8-9:30 pm, put on by the Dubois Museum at 900 Ramshorn. Tom Herret teaches basic astronomy and will have a bit of class time followed by a car trip to a designated location to look at Wyoming’s beautiful summer sky! This event is FREE…bring a jacket, your curiosity, and wonder!

On Sunday…

It’s Family Day at the Fremont County Fair! There’s a free lunch served from 12 Noon to 2 p.m. Bounce houses, laser tag, obstacle course, games, race cars, and activities for the entire family! Look to the sky as Classic Air Medical flies in at 3 p.m. Tonight, have a wild time at the Weiner Dog Races at 7:30 p.m. Weiner dogs…racing. Cross that one off your bucket list!

County 10 will runnin’ wild throughout Fremont County Fair Week, so maybe I’ll see y’all around! Stop me and say “Hi!”

