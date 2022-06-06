It’s Time! The first Dubois Friday Night Rodeo kicks off June 10th

It’s back again and coming at you this Friday, June 10th! The Dubois Friday Night Rodeo is gearing up for a full summer of rodeo fun.
If you’ve never experienced the Rodeo in Dubois on a Friday night, you’re missing out! It’s a small town rodeo with a big event feel. Every Friday night through August 19th, you can enjoy a night of the real west in beautiful Dubois, WY starting at 7:30pm.
Be sure to visit the Dubois Friday Night Rodeo’s Facebook Page for events, rules, entry information and more!
Admission prices (cash only)
Adults $15
Kids $10
Kids 5 and under FREE