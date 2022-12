The Riverton Branch Library invites you to Buffalo Bill’s Holiday Roundup, Dec. 21 st from 7-8pm! “Buffalo Bill” and Dr. Jo perform on the fiddle, banjo, mandolin and guitar, offering Holiday and Christmas songs, stories, poems and entertaining skits in the festive spirit of the cowboys and pioneers of Wyoming and the Old West.



When: Wednesday Dec. 21 st , 7-8pm

Where: Riverton Branch Library, Community Room

Who: Free and open to the public