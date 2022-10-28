It’s looking like a seasonable Hallo-weekend in Fremont County

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Halloween Weekend is looking to be quite seasonal, with slightly warmer conditions going into Halloween day on Monday.

Today, scattered high clouds pass through the area with close to seasonable temperatures, and some breezy areas. h/t NWSR

High temperatures will be in the low to mid 50’s for most of the county today, with Jeffrey City and Dubois a bit cooler in the upper 40’s.

Advertisement

Lows tonight will be in the mid 20’s for most, with Lander a bit warmer at 30 degrees.

Happy Halloween Weekend, Fremont County!