‘It’s growing’: Organizers say Riverton now has six community watch neighborhoods

Organizers from the new Riverton Community Watch group offered an update on their recent activities during a meeting of the Riverton City Council this week. Riverton Community Watch organizers Greg Tallabas, left, and Carol Harper addressed the Riverton City Council on Tuesday. h/t City of Riverton

There are now six community watch neighborhoods in Riverton, organizer Carol Harper said, and local business owners are working to develop their own version of the program.

“It’s growing,” she told the council.

Resources are available on the RCW website for anyone interested in starting their own neighborhood watch, Harper said, inviting people to attend the group’s next meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, on Zoom.

The Zoom link will be posted on the RCW website and Facebook page, Harper said.

The Facebook group is private, she noted, “so that people can be confidential about their neighborhood.”

“Just ask to join,” she said.

Riverton Mayor Tim Hancock submitted his request to join the Facebook group during the discussion. Riverton Mayor Tim Hancock, center, used his laptop to submit a request to join the Riverton Community Watch group on Facebook while speaking with RCW organizers Carol Harper and Greg Tallabas during a Riverton City Council meeting Tuesday. h/t City of Riverton

‘It’s a battle’

Organizer Greg Tallabas, who has been recruiting volunteers to paint over graffiti in town, emphasized the importance of support from the mayor and council to “help us keep moving on this” community watch effort.

“It’s a battle – but it’s good,” Tallabas said. “We really want to go forward (and) get out there and meet our neighbors, to work hard to make our community the awesome community that it is.

“It’s not easy, but we’re going to keep grinding, (and we’ll) be looking for your help.”

“That’s good,” Hancock replied. “Feel free to call me. … That’s what I’m here for. I appreciate your help.”

For more information email Harper at [email protected] or Tallabas at [email protected].

