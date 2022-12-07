It’s a Holiday Whobilation at the Riverton Branch Library!

Whobewhat? Whobewho? Whobilation! It’s a holiday Whobilation Dec. 16th at the Riverton Branch Library. Get pictures with Santa Clause in our children’s theater, then join us in the community room for our Holiday Whoville Celebration. Kids can build gingerbread houses, decorate cookies, write letters to Santa, and bring a book for our Secret Santa Book Exchange! (If you are unable to provide a book for the book exchange the Library will provide one for you.)

For more information, call (307)856-3556 or stop by the Riverton Branch Library.

The RBL Holiday Whobilation is brought to you in partnership with R Recreation.

When: December, 16th, 6:00-8:00 pm



Where: Riverton Branch Library

Who: Everyone!