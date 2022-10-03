It’s a hole in one, at Mario Putt Putt Golf at the Riverton Branch Library!

It’s a night of fun, family, prizes and Putt Putt Golf at the Riverton Branch Library, October 10th at 6:30! Try your hand at plumbing and Putt Putt during the RBL Mario Putt Putt Fundraiser. Tickets to play are $2.00 per person, or $6.00 per family (up to 6 members). Raffles will be held throughout the night and prizes include a Super Mario Basket, and a Family Night Basket.

All proceeds go to the Friends of the Riverton Branch Library for the purchase of new Children’s Dept. video game systems.

For more information, call 307-856-3556 or stop by!

Advertisement

When: October 10th 6:30pm

Where: The Riverton Branch Library

Who: Open to All!