Isolated storms, showers expected in areas surrounding Fremont County; below average temperatures

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely again, across regions south and west of Fremont County.

Gusty outflow wind and locally heavy rain is possible with any storms that develop.

High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 70’s for Lander, Jeffrey City and Dubois, with Pavillion, Shoshoni and Riverton in the mid to upper 80’s.

Advertisement

Lows tonight will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Storm chances hang around into next week with an increasing chance for areas east of the Divide by Tuesday