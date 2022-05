(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, conditions will remain unsettled today, with a scattering of showers and thunderstorms, especially East of the Divide, but showers should be less numerous than yesterday.

High temperatures will be in the upper 60’s to mid 70’s for most of the County today, with lows in the upper 30’s to mid 40’s tonight.

Wednesday will be mainly dry and warm before much cooler weather moves in for Thursday and Friday.