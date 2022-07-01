Iowa man sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for possession of, intent to distribute 48 pounds of methamphetamine

Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced today that Nathan Cates age 41, of Missouri Valley, Iowa was sentenced for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to a release issued by the Department of Justice.

Cates appeared for a sentencing hearing on June 21, 2022, before United States District Court Nancy D. Freudenthal.

He was sentenced to 180 months’ imprisonment and five years of supervised release and was ordered to pay $500 in community restitution and a $100 special assessment.

On May 11, 2021, Cates, a resident of Iowa, was stopped for speeding by Wyoming Highway Patrol.

A search of his car led to the recovery, among other things, of 48 pounds of methamphetamines.

“This case serves as an excellent example of cooperation between federal and state law enforcement to jointly combat the ongoing threat of methamphetamine in our communities,” said Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo.

“We remain dedicated to disrupting illegal drug trafficking whether the drugs are bound for Wyoming or are simply passing through on our interstates.”

This crime was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Wyoming Highway Patrol and Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Margaret M. Vierbuchen prosecuted the case.