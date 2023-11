(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Tuesday looks to be another quiet and mostly sunny day.

Temperatures will warm up slightly today, into the 30’s for most and up to 43 degrees for Dubois.

However, central parts of Fremont County will remain chilly, as a stubborn inversion will keep temperatures in the 20’s and below.

Lows tonight will be in the teens and 20’s for most. h/t NWSR