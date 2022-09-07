Introducing the new Executive Director of the Riverton Chamber with Jerrad and Charene, the County 10 Morning Show

(Riverton, WY) – The Riverton Chamber of Commerce has a new Executive Director, help us welcome Sam Tower. Sam and Bethany join the County 10 Morning Show to introduce Sam. Sam has a long career in law enforcement, and now will be helping Riverton businesses and the area thrive.

Sam has a love for the outdoors, community and family. Take a listen to the podcast below and if you are looking to volunteer for events or ways to better the area reach out to the Riverton Chamber. This summer Riverton had so much going on and hopefully we can keep the momentum going.